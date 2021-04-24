Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,032 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Rentals by 76.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 51.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $318.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

