Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,335.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,159.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,144.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

