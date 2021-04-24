Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.55 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.