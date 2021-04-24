Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.08 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.