Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.08 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,218,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $269,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $88.17 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

