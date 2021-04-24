Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,225,000 after buying an additional 179,645 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 239,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $36.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.