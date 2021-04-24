Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.90 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.