Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Webster Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WBS. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Webster Financial stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

