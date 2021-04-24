Research Analysts Offer Predictions for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the year. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.57.

IAG opened at C$68.87 on Friday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$37.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

