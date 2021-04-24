Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

