Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Renault from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Renault has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

