Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.77 ($45.61).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.82. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

