Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $25.22

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $29.00. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 7,651 shares traded.

RNLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -198.63.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

