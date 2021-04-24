Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading Up 8.4%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 11,875,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 11,196,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

