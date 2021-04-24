Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

RBNC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.