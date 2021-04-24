Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

