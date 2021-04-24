Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.