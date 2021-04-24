Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $488.64 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.81.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

