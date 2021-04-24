RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Lowered to C$0.85 at Cormark

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.85 price objective on RediShred Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

KUT stock opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$50.96 million and a PE ratio of 162.50. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

