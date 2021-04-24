REAL Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $385.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00091652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00655790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.71 or 0.07581863 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

