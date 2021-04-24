RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report $74.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.30 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $70.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $304.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.06 million to $306.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.72 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $667.44 million, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507 over the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in RE/MAX by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

