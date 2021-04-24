Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.07.

RTX stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

