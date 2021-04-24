Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,142,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,775. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

