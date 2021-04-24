Raymond James Comments on Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$51.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

