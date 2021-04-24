Raydium Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $339.58 million and $14.74 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $9.35 or 0.00018387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00263007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01016967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.87 or 0.99817087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.36 or 0.00608374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,317,726 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

