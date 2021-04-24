Raydium Price Down 20.2% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.49 or 0.00017114 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $307.91 million and $19.93 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,600.09 or 0.99946258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.00639000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.65 or 0.01010847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,254,128 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.