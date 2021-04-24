RAMP (RAMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.24 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $124.78 million and $16.24 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00664758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.34 or 0.07752290 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

