RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). RadNet posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RadNet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RadNet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 214,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

