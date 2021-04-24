Rachel Lord Sells 4,416 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLK opened at $813.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

