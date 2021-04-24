Rachel Lord Sells 4,416 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BLK opened at $813.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
