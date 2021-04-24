R.P. Boggs & Co. Boosts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners makes up approximately 3.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

