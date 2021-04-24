Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $0.99. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 713 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

