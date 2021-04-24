Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of QIS opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Quorum Information Technologies has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$83.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

