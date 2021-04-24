Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Shares of QIS opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Quorum Information Technologies has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$83.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile
