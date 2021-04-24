Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Price Down 2.5% After Earnings Miss

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $130.15 and last traded at $130.31. 6,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,326,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.69.

The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

