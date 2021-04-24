Quant Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $451.70 million and $5.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.41 or 0.00073910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003019 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

