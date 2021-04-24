Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

NYSE XM opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $594,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

