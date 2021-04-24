QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of QGEN opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

