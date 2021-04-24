Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $81.11 on Thursday. State Street has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 138.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

