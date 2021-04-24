Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $7.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

LRCX stock opened at $627.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $590.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.29. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $658,961,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

