Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Increased by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $118.14 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

