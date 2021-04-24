Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Nutrien stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 316.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $206,558,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.