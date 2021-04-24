Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Increased by Truist Securiti

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

MAN opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $120.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

