Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citrix Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the cloud computing company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.