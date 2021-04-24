Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

PNC stock opened at $178.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

