Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

