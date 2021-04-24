Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Cut by Piper Sandler

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Premier Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of PFC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

