Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. Dover has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

