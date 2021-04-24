Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Increased by Analyst

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $86.91.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,716,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

