Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

EQBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

