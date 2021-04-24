Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of AN opened at $102.01 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $22,487,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

