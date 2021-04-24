Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of RHP opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $17,033,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

